Mangoes in UAE: Festivals begin to welcome the king of fruits

The Kidwais have until September 6 to secure a Dh10.37-million injection for their child suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Festivals have begun to welcome the king of fruits in the UAE. During these festivals, visitors will be able enjoy different delicacies made from mangoes and learn their recipes as well. Many prizes and giveaways will also be on offer.
Several varieties of mangoes from different countries – mainly from India, Pakistan, and Yemen – have arrived in the country with prices ranging from Dh4 per kilogram to Dh620 for two Miyazakai mangoes of 800 grams.
More varieties of the king of fruits are expected to land in the country in the coming months.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On July 5 and 6, Pakistan Association Dubai will organise a mango festival — Connecting Hearts – Mangolicious Way — at its premises in Oud Metha in cooperation with the Consulate General of Pakistan.
Packed with different activities to entertain and engage visitors of all ages, the first day of the festival is invite-only while the second day is open to the general public.
Visitors can look forward to tasting a wide array of mango varieties from Pakistan, watch chefs whip up delicious mango-based dishes, learn how to incorporate mangoes in their recipes, and indulge in an assortment of mango desserts. There will also be giveaways and shopping opportunities for visitors, magic shows, fun games and competitions.
The 3rd annual Mango Festival 2024 will run from June 28-30 at Expo Khorfakkan, featuring a wide array of local mango varieties and hosting several competitions with prizes. The competitions will be divided into three main categories: A mango mazayna (beauty contest), another contest for the most beautiful mango basket open exclusively to women, and the best artwork contest for children.
The expo will see participation of agricultural companies, farmers, and productive families to showcase their diverse fruit harvests, including various types of mangoes and citrus fruits. The festival will open daily from 4:30 pm to 10 pm.
The organising committee of the Mango Festival has set specific conditions for participation in the mango mazayna. Participants must provide mangoes of this season produced in their own farm or home garden. At the time of registration, participants are required to present ownership documents for the agricultural land or house.
Each participant is allowed to submit only one variety of mango into the competition. The winning farms and homes will be thoroughly inspected and evaluated by the jury. The mangoes submitted must be free of injuries and visible defects, be of appropriate size, and be presented in carton boxes. Additionally, the weight of the mangoes entered in each category of the competition must be 4 kilograms.
The 'Most Beautiful Basket' competition, which is exclusive to women, requires mangoes to be locally produced this year. Women aged 18 and older are eligible to participate with one basket only. The mangoes must be presented in a handmade basket, crafted by the participant, and the basket should not exceed 4kg.
For the ‘Most Beautiful Artwork for Children’ competition, participants must be between 8 and 12 years old. Entry into the competition requires submission of a copy of the Emirates ID. The artwork must be themed on mangoes and can be a model, painting, or any other form of creative work. Each child is allowed only one submission.
President Hotel in Dubai is running its Mango Festival until mid-July with a special mango menu at two of its outlets. Prices for the dishes start from Dh24 and go up to Dh49.
ALSO READ:
The Kidwais have until September 6 to secure a Dh10.37-million injection for their child suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The Dubai Ruler emphasised that the dream has not stopped, and the aim of reaching every city on the five continents remains
It aims to unify efforts, visions, and objectives to develop approaches, policies, and legislation related to fatwas
The airline asked passengers to consult doctors before starting their journey
Precious metals sector is undergoing an extended period of consolidation, and following the strong run-up earlier this year
This new system will improve parking availability and streamline the process, ensuring a more convenient and efficient visit for all guests
A study analysed a combination of factors including light and noise pollution levels, safety ratings for walking alone at night, across 136 cities worldwide
Many disputes have risen over huge insurance claims, with insurers investigating if vehicles were intentionally driven through flooded streets