Mandatory UAE vaccinations for kids explained; costs, schedule of shots

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 3:30 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 3:31 PM

As the new year approaches in about a month, it's a good time to check in with your child's vaccine records to ensure if something needs to be ticked off the list.

With Al Hosn app's latest feature storing mandatory vaccine records from the time of birth until the age of 18, long gone are the days when parents frantically searched for health record books before a doctor's appointment.

Despite the streamlined route making immunization a much easy journey now, its important to know what jabs the little ones must get and what is the appropriate age to get them.

From vaccines given right after birth to shots your not so little one might get through their school, here's a timeline to the mandatory vaccines in the UAE for children.

After birth

Right after birth, newborns in the UAE undergo health check-ups that are done in accordance with international standards. These examine babies for 40 genetic diseases. Apart from the screening, infants are given two mandatory vaccines. These are:

BCG: Bacillus, Calmette-Guerin (against tuberculosis)

Hep B: Hepatitis B (creates long-term immunity, protecting children against Hepatitis B infection even through their adult years)

At 2 months

Hep B: Hepatitis B

Hib: Haemophilus Influenzae Type B

DTaP: Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis

IPV: Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine

PCV: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

At 4 months

Hep B: Hepatitis B

Hib: Haemophilus Influenzae Type B

DTaP: Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis

IPV: Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine

PCV: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

At 6 months

Hep B: Hepatitis B

Hib: Haemophilus Influenzae Type B

DPT: Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus

OPV: Oral Poliovirus Vaccine

PCV: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

At 12 months

MMR: Measles, Mumps and Rubella

Varicella: Chickenpox

At 18 months

Hib: Haemophilus Influenzae Type B

DTaP: Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis

OPV: Oral Poliovirus Vaccine

PCV: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Grade 1

DTaP: Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis

OPV: Oral Poliovirus Vaccine

MMR: Measles, Mumps and Rubella

Varicella: Chickenpox

Grade 9

Rubella (for girls)

Grade 11

Tdap: Tetanus, reduced Diphtheria and reduced Pertussis

OPV: Oral Poliovirus Vaccine

HPV (for girls)

Costs

The UAE carries out free immunization services for children — these include expats too! The process to attain jabs free of cost is different in each emirate.

Dubai

Dubai Health Authority's public centres give free vaccinations in the emirate. Residents can visit their nearby centre to get their child vaccinated.

The centres charge a fee of Dh120 to get a health card for kids till the age of 9 (valid for a year), with the same cost in the case of renewal. In case the card gets lost or stolen, a fee of Dh70 is charged.

For kids between 10-17 years old, a fee of Dh220 is charged to make a new health card.

Abu Dhabi

The Health Authority – Abu Dhabi (HAAD) has centres all across the emirate that provide free vaccination for children. If residents have health insurance, then there is no charge for vaccines.

Other emirates

There is no charge for opening a file, as well as vaccination in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain as they come under the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

ALSO READ: