Major defence group to supply 200 unmanned helicopters to UAE

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 2:17 PM

EDGE, a leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a landmark contract to supply 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters to the UAE Ministry of Defence, as part of a milestone deal, which is the largest ever order for unmanned helicopter systems, to enhance their VTOL capabilities.

The unmanned VTOL systems will be manufactured by Switzerland-based EDGE entity, ANAVIA, which specialises in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial capabilities.

The compact HT-100 and larger HT-750 are multi-role unmanned performance helicopters for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and logistics missions, designed to transport heavy payloads while maintaining exceptional flight stability – setting the standard for autonomous flying.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President of Platform and Systems of Edge Group, said, "This landmark deal marks an important milestone both for the HT-100 and HT-750 systems and for EDGE. This landmark order represents the first order by the UAE Ministry of Defence for these advanced aircraft, and the largest order ever for ANAVIA, reinforcing the confidence placed in these exceptional products from customers around the world.

"It also exemplifies EDGE's strategy of pursuing mutually beneficial partnerships worldwide, as we have done with ANAVIA, which allows us to expand the scope of our technological capabilities across multiple domains while ensuring sustainable growth for both partners, and playing our role in the development of sovereign capabilities across the air, land, and naval domains."

In November 2023, EDGE acquired a 52 per cent majority shareholding in ANAVIA, which develops and manufactures unmanned helicopters capable of carrying out mission-critical surveillance, reconnaissance and transportation, as well as being readily adaptable across EDGE's diverse portfolio of air, land, and maritime capabilities.

