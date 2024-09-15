Look: When Sheikh Mohamed met Pope Francis in Vatican to promote peace

'Can't give up': Dubai school bus conductor reveals 'secret' battle with cancer to inspire students
It was a cordial and blissful meeting when the leaders of the UAE and the Catholic Church met eight years ago not only to strengthen bilateral relations but also to promote their shared humanitarian values of peace, security, stability, and tolerance.
President Sheikh Mohamed, who was then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Pope Francis on September 15, 2016 in Vatican.
As reported by Khaleej Times, Sheikh Mohamed presented Pope Francis with a photo book showcasing archaeological discoveries on Sir Bani Yas Island showing information on different archaeological discoveries on the island, including the landmark church and historic monastery dating back to the 7th and 8th centuries AD. This exchange underscored the deep-rooted spirit of religious tolerance and coexistence in the region.
Sheikh Mohamed also presented the Pope with the Carpet of Peace, produced through an initiative launched by Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed which aims to support women in rural areas of Afghanistan.
“We are working together promoting and enabling peace and stability to prevail throughout the world,” Sheikh Mohamed was quoted saying, adding: “The UAE appreciates the efforts being made by the Pope to combat intolerance and promote dialogue.”
Sheikh Mohamed likewise called for strong cooperation among all countries, as well as regional and international organisations.
Pope Francis, for his part, “praised the UAE’s efforts to promote coexistence between different cultures". The Christian leader commended the country’s humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and sustainable development.
Back in the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to the Vatican was well received by Christians and Muslims alike.
Dr Ahmed Al Haddad, Dubai grand mufti of Dubai, told Khaleej Times. “The visit by Sheikh Mohamed to Vatican opened the channel for culture and civilisation exchange that is important for humanity.”
Fr Chito Bartolo, Filipino priest from St. Mary’s Catholic Church–Dubai, added: “It was inspiring to witness the leaders of the Catholic Church and the UAE government talking about tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and stability in the world. Personally, I would like to express my gratitude to the UAE leaders for allowing us (Christians) to freely express and practise our faith here in the UAE.”
Less than three years after Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, Pope Francis reciprocated with a historic visit to UAE in February 2019. It was the first apostolic journey to the Arabian Peninsula by the leader of the Catholic Church. During his trip, Pope Francis signed the landmark ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together’ with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayyeb on February 4, 2019.
A day later, on February 5 that year, Pope Francis held a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Authorities estimated that close to 180,000 people of all ages and various nationalities from the UAE and neighbouring countries attended the mass.
The 40,000-seater stadium was filled, while more than 100,000 people were outside and watched the Mass on giant screens. Local parishes across the UAE also streamed the mass live.
The papal Mass was also a showcase of peace and tolerance. As Christians heard the mass, Muslim expats served as volunteers. It was a moment of joy and celebration, as well as veneration, contemplation, and cultural tolerance.
