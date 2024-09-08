Watch: 'Welcome to Dubai' glows on massive lawn, visible from flights landing at DXB

New landscape at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

A ‘Welcome to Dubai’ message glowing from 360,000 square metres of manicured lawns is among the first sights visitors to Dubai will see as they land at the airport. The Dubai Municipality (DM) said the Dh26-million project at the intersection of the Airport and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed roads is now complete.

Photos and videos released by the civic body on Sunday show the message in Arabic and English emblazoned in the middle of the massive landscaping project. The green space is one of the largest beautification projects in the emirate.

It features decorative elements such as coloured gravel that can be seen during the day and innovative lighting that makes the welcome message glow at night.

The project features a modern and sustainable design. As part of the artwork, 50,000 plants and shrubs were installed alongside various species of vegetation. These were carefully selected to add to the aesthetic appeal of the landscape.

Innovative plant fences were developed to add to the vibrancy and beauty of the design. A modern irrigation system maintains the greenery while optimising water efficiency to balance urban development and sustainability.

More greenery

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of DM said the project was developed in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world's best city to live in.