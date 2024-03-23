Look up, UAE: Worm Moon to light up skies this week; how to watch

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 1:40 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 1:42 PM

Skywatchers are in for a nice spectacle with a full moon set to light up UAE skies next week. The full moon in March – also known as the Worm Moon – will be visible in the Emirates as also around the world from Monday evening. It will be the last full moon of the winter season marking the arrival of spring in the Emirates.

Why is March full moon called Worm Moon?

The Worm Moon is named so by Native American tribes in the 18th century and refers to beetle larvae that emerge from the soil, barks of trees and other winter hideouts in the month of March. This happens as spring arrives in Northern Hemisphere.

When is the March full moon?

The March full moon is officially full – that is it will reach its peak illumination – on Monday, March 25 at exactly 3 am EDT, according to space.com. While the moon will be full briefly, it will continue to brighten the skies for nearly three days.

What is a full moon?

A full moon occurs when the sun, Earth and the moon are aligned, and the side of the moon facing Earth is illuminated by the sun. It appears as a circular disc. The full moon mostly occurs once a month.

Penumbral lunar eclipse

Meanwhile, those in the South and North American continents will also witness a so-called “subtle" lunar eclipse or penumbral lunar eclipse, when the Moon travels through the fainter outer part of Earth's outer shadow and a slight, pale shadow appears on the Moon's surface. NASA, however, says penumbral lunar eclipse is barely visible to naked eyes.

How to watch worm moon

A full moon can be best seen with binoculars or small telescopes. Also, it should be watched from a location that has minimal lighting.