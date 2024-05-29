Look: UAE's second Hollywood-style sign breaks world record

The most shocking aspect was how the admin was actively trying to rile up the children
UAE has added another world record to its kitty — its Hollywood-style Liwa marker has become the world’s tallest landmark sign. Interestingly, it has beaten Dubai's Hatta mountain marker to claim the first spot.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced about the new Guinness World Record title on Wednesday.
Built 197 metres above sea level on a hill, the metal installation in Al Dhafra region weighs 49 tonnes and is 23.5m tall.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
The Hatta sign, which is atop Hajar mountains, is 19.28 metres tall. The US banner is 13.7 m tall.
The Liwa structure is part of Al Dhafra Region Municipality’s series of initiatives to enhance the region’s appeal as a premier culture and tourism destination in Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
The most shocking aspect was how the admin was actively trying to rile up the children
The quakes did not have any impact on the Emirates
Kids can receive the extra dose regardless of their past vaccination status
The exhibition will continue until June 13, and community members can visit the centre to explore the traditions of Korean teas
The company is aiming to have anywhere between 150 to 200 EV chargers by the end of this year and looking at up to 500 units by 2028
It is estimated that thousands of vehicles were damaged during the heaviest rainfall of the past 75 years
The country is placed ninth globally and first among Arab countries in the efficiency of port services
This scam has already squeezed an estimated Dh400 million from thousands of victims all over the globe, according to AI cybersecurity firm CloudSEK