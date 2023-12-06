Look: UAE royal visits injured Palestinian children, cancer patients in hospital

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 6:57 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 7:07 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, visited wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has been flying in war-ravaged people, mainly injured children, women, and their families, for treatment at hospitals here. The rescue mission is following the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the Emirates' top hospitals. To date, four batches of injured children and cancer-stricken patients have been flown in for treatments at hospitals in the UAE.

During his visit to a private hospital, Sheikh Hamdan checked on the children's and their families' health conditions. He interacted with children and met the medical teams supervising the treatment and rehabilitation plans. He consulted doctors to know more about the nature of the cases and the extent of their recovery.

Sheikh Hamdan directed providing the best-in-class health care, wishing everyone a speedy recovery.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the UAE's keenness to stand by the people of the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through.

He pointed out that the country's wise leadership has provided all the necessary health and medical capabilities and requirements for the sick and injured to return safely to their homes.

This reflects the UAE's long-standing commitment to supporting Palestinians and alleviating the humanitarian crisis they face, especially the most vulnerable groups of women and children.

