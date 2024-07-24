Look: UAE residents enjoy a slice of Indonesia’s traditional Angklung

The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
Hundreds of residents enjoyed the beauty of Indonesian traditions and cultural heritage at mesmerising three-day events in Abu Dhabi.
The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall organised by the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The multi-talented performers captivated audiences with their musical and dance presentations, especially those featuring Angklung – a unique musical instrument made out of bamboo and recognised by Unesco as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity. Each Angklung produces a single note or chord. So, an ensemble, like the one in Abu Dhabi, collaborates to play melodies.
Mariam, a half Singaporean and half Greek, and her daughter Sofia were in awe of the performers.
“I have seen Angklung when I was growing up in Singapore. But I have never witnessed a performance like this. It’s beautiful,” Mariam said and noted that it was a learning experience for families and children.
“My daughter has always been interested in knowing about cultures. This was a perfect way to showcase it to families and children. It was a friendly environment. Sofia learned so much about the cultures of Indonesia. It was very educational as well. It was a good performance all together,” Mariam underlined.
“I loved it. I liked all the songs,” little Sofia chipped in while praising the variety of traditional Indonesian songs and dances, as well as popular international songs performed by the artists at the Cultural Foundation held by the embassy in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, the event at the mall included a flash mob featuring songs such as Rahmatan Lil Alamin’, ‘New York’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Libiamo’, and ‘Mamma Mia’.
“This is my first such experience of attending an Indonesian event. I enjoyed the show,” Bushra, a Moroccan resident, said.
They not only performed popular numbers but presented traditional dances from various regions of Indonesia, including Badindin (Minang), Janger (Bali), Jali-Jali (Betawi), Yamko Rambe Yamko (Papua), and Batak dances. The Adya Dipta dance team from Abu Dhabi performed two traditional Indonesian dances as well.
“They did a wonderful job. I’m glad to learn about the Indonesian traditions and culture,” Brazilian expat Gaucho noted.
Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, pointed out that the three-day event was a sign of a deepening relationship following the recent state visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
“We are witnessing the fruits of the deepening friendship between our two countries through this cultural exhibition. This performance symbolises our shared commitment to promoting harmony and brotherhood among nations.”
Bagis pointed out the significance of Angklung, which holds a special place in Indonesian traditions and culture.
“We celebrate this bamboo musical instrument, not only as a cultural symbol but also as a bridge that fosters closer understanding and relationships between nations, including Indonesia and the UAE, and beyond,” Bagis added.
ALSO READ:
The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Some government services and airport operations were among those hit by the cyber outage in the Emirates
Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners
An Indian woman who also hit the jackpot remains uncontactable
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book