Look: UAE resident finds rare vintage soft drink bottle after recent rains

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 6:00 AM

A UAE citizen recently uncovered a rare find in the Al Dhaid area in Sharjah — a sealed Pepsi-Cola bottle bearing the name 'Dubai' in Arabic, dating back to the 1960s. Despite decades of weather fluctuations, the bottle remained sealed, preserving its contents and inscription, a testament to the product's quality at the time.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, a heritage enthusiast and researcher, stumbled upon this bottle while exploring the region after heavy rains exposed buried artefacts. As he followed the course of a wadi, he noticed a portion of the land had been eroded, he continued his exploration until he reached a rocky area with a cavity where he discovered the sealed Pepsi-Cola bottle, a relic from Dubai Refreshments Company.

He said: "Being a collector of old things, I used to ask the elders in the area if there were any relics in this place. When the valley flooded, it uncovered some hidden things, I walked along the valley path until I found the bottle."

He added: "Natural factors play a role in revealing many artefacts and settlement and also removes sites. The valley displaced the layer of sand in this area."

The bottle was identified as an edition from Dubai Refreshments Company, established in 1958. The production date was traced to 1962 based on the codes of production and completion. Nestled among rocks, it highlights Dubai's early trade history and the visionary outlook of its founder, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Ali Al Ketbi, is currently pursuing his doctorate in Islamic History and Civilisation. His passion for heritage, weather, and the history of Sharjah led him to explore the area after heavy rains.

