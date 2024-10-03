E-Paper

Look: UAE President gives big hugs in heartwarming meeting with foster mothers, children

Starstruck children were seen smiling from ear to ear as they met Sheikh Mohamed

Web Desk
Photos: Wam
Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 12:37 PM

Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 12:38 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed personally expressed his gratitude to a group of foster mothers who have been taking care of children with all their hearts.

In a heartwarming meeting, the UAE President shook the women's hands one by one, thanking them for providing a nurturing family for the kids and giving them the love and support that they need.


Starstruck children were seen smiling from ear to ear as they got the chance to greet — and even embrace Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE President, being the loving and down-to-earth leader that he is, gave big hugs among the youngsters, even kissing the hand of one child.

"Embracing these children embodies a sense of social responsibility, he said. This is why foster mothers are "considered role models in promoting the values ​​of giving, humanity and social solidarity that characterise the UAE community", he added.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE fully supports individuals and groups that care for these children, highlighting the importance of the community's part in raising these children and providing them with family life.

(Inputs from Wam)

