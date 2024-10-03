Look: UAE President gives big hugs in heartwarming meeting with foster mothers, children

Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
President Sheikh Mohamed personally expressed his gratitude to a group of foster mothers who have been taking care of children with all their hearts.
In a heartwarming meeting, the UAE President shook the women's hands one by one, thanking them for providing a nurturing family for the kids and giving them the love and support that they need.
Starstruck children were seen smiling from ear to ear as they got the chance to greet — and even embrace Sheikh Mohamed.
The UAE President, being the loving and down-to-earth leader that he is, gave big hugs among the youngsters, even kissing the hand of one child.
"Embracing these children embodies a sense of social responsibility, he said. This is why foster mothers are "considered role models in promoting the values of giving, humanity and social solidarity that characterise the UAE community", he added.
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE fully supports individuals and groups that care for these children, highlighting the importance of the community's part in raising these children and providing them with family life.
(Inputs from Wam)
ALSO READ:
Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms
Law enforcement and crisis management representatives gathered in Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise
The study showed how 8 out of 10 residents reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system
This edition celebrates the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
Museums Express houses exhibits, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel