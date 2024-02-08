Look: UAE maritime hospital sails to Al Arish to aid people of Gaza

The fully integrated maritime hospital set sail from Khalifa Port. — Photos: Wam

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 7:22 PM

The UAE has set sail a fully integrated maritime hospital for Al Arish, Egypt, to provide necessary medical support to the Palestinian people.

The hospital, which sailed from Khalifa Port includes a medical and administrative staff of 100 people of various specialities, including anaesthesia, general surgery, orthopaedics, and emergency medicine, as well as nurses and paramedics.

The hospital includes a medical and administrative staff of 100 people of various specialities.

The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, as well as operating and intensive care rooms, a radiology unit, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and medical warehouses, in addition to an evacuation helicopter, a medical evacuation boat, and ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The hospital is being established in cooperation with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) and AD Ports Group, aligned with the directives of the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

An evacuation helicopter, a medical evacuation boat, and ambulances are part of the maritime hospital.

The maritime hospital is an additional step, complementing the operations of the 200-bed UAE field hospital, which was inaugurated on December 3, with a medical staff of 64 volunteers, including 48 men and 16 women. The UAE field hospital has performed more than 555 major and delicate surgeries, and has treated over 4,038 cases during the past months.

ALSO READ: