Look: UAE billionaire praises Dubai Mall worker, shares heartwarming photo

For Mohammed Arif, a Dubai Mall worker, this would have been a precious moment captured on camera. With a bottle of cleaning liquid hanging from a piece of cloth tied over his waist, Arif is seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Mohamed Alabbar, Emirati businessman and founder of Emaar, the parent company of Dubai Mall.

The billionaire has his arm around the worker’s shoulders in the photo that Alabbar shared with his thousands of followers on social media. He posted a poignant tribute: “People like Arif are the reason behind Dubai Mall's glamour and success.”

Transguard Group reposted the photo, highlighting the “proud moment”.

“Well done, Mohamed Arif. Your hard work and excellence represent everything we stand for,” the group posted with the photo.

Alabbar’s post pays tribute to thousands of employees who work around the clock to keep malls and public facilities spotless.

This is not the first time Alabbar has appreciated the efforts of workers.

Last Ramadan, the Emirati businessman joined delivery riders of Noon during Iftar. Praising their efforts, Al Abbar thanked them “for all their hard work and passion”.

The Emirati businessman also dressed as a delivery rider and drove a Minutes bike around Downtown Dubai to get a first-hand experience of the company’s operations.

In July, Al Abbar thanked workers of Marassi Bay, calling them “creators of beauty”.

