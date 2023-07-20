Look: Turkey's First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Reports showed that Etisalat by e& recorded the fastest median download speed across both mobile and fixed
Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Accompanying the First Lady and her accompanying delegation during the tour were Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai's Community Development Authority.
Emine Erdogan and her delegation toured the mosque's halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations, following in the footsteps of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.
They also learned about the mosque's history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.
At the end of the visit, Emine Erdogan was presented with one of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre's distinctive publications which titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture.
