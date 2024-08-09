E-Paper

Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 13; Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold

Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 8:53 AM

The Olympics are in their home stretch with four days left at the Paris Games and more than 30 medals were up for grabs on Thursday.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold in the men's javelin, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics. Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year.


Medals were also awarded in athletics and sailing while finals were also held in boxing, taekwondo, wrestling and track cycling.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Second placed India's Neeraj Chopra celebrated after competing in the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, Grant Holloway of the US crossed the line to win gold ahead of silver medallist Daniel Roberts of the US and bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica in the men's 110m hurdles final.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hao Liu and Bowen Ji of China won gold in the men's canoe 500m double final.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tara Davis-Woodhall of the US celebrated after winning gold in the women's long jump final.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria were also seen celebrating after winning gold in the mixed dinghy sailing medal race.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia was overwhelmed after winning gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Helene Karbanov of France was unstoppable during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifications.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

We also saw Kexin Hong of China in action with Khongorzul Boldsaikhan of Mongolia in the women's wrestling freestyle 57kg 1/8 final.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Blaire McDowell of Canada was seen with an injury during their women's water polo match against Italy.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nicholas Matveev, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Laurent Lavigne and Simon McTavish of Canada were seen performing their hearts out during the men's kayak four 500-metre semifinals.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Benjamin Thomas of France crashed during the men's cycling omnium, points race.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

