Look: This Dubai art centre has been home to artists for nearly 50 years

Established in 1976, the Dubai International Art Centre (DIAC) in Jumeirah has been a nurturing community hub for generations of art lovers from various nationalities. One of the oldest art institutions in the UAE, it was founded as a non-profit organisation and currently has around 1,300 members.

Lebanese expat Beba Hamati’s initial association with DIAC began in 1986 when, as a new Dubai resident, she came to the centre to teach art to young children. Today, four decades later, her six-year-old grandson is enrolled in pottery classes at DIAC.

For Hamati, the art centre has been that one constant in her life – supporting her creativity and providing her with a social space to meet like-minded people in the city.

“DIAC is for everyone. It embodies the free spirit of an artist, letting us pursue what we love individually. At the same time, we have a thriving art community," Hamati told Khaleej Times.

A multidisciplinary artist and sculptor, she teaches pottery at DIAC, uses its studio spaces, and frequents the exhibitions held throughout the year. Now her grandson, Theo Kassab, enjoys his pottery lessons at the centre. “I feel very happy when I make the sculptures and vases,” said young Kassab.

Place for social interaction

Indian artist Beena Samuel said, if it were not for the art centre, she would not have had the opportunity to mingle with people from different nationalities. Back in the 1990s, when she first came to Dubai, there were not many places for social interaction for creative people.

“I was exposed to so many cultures and languages at DIAC. I also got an insight into the local traditions from my Emirati students. I even learnt French since my favourite teacher was from France,” she recalled.

Diyali Bhalla, chairperson, and Beena Samuel

Three generations of her family have been associated with DIAC. Samuel first started attending watercolour painting classes in 1997. A few years later, her daughter-in-law enrolled for silk painting lessons and now, her grandchild is pursuing an art course.

Showcasing local talent since 1976

Nestled in a quiet bylane off Jumeirah Beach Road, DIAC is housed in a two-storey villa with rooms for classes, studios, a café, and garden. A wide array of courses are taught by a diverse portfolio of teachers. While the art centre is open to everyone, it has an annual membership fee of Dh450 for adults.

Since its inception in May 1976, the centre has grown to be an artistic and cultural institution showcasing local talent and connecting the art community. Originally called the Art Society of Dubai, the centre first began operating in the garages of a handful of art enthusiasts living in Dubai.

In 1979, a seaside villa on Jumeirah beach was donated by Oscar Mandody, the then deputy director of the Ruler's Affairs Department. The rent and utilities were paid from donations by corporates and art patrons. Some of the early artists associated with the centre included Mary Jose, Bob Mc Gregor, Caroline Jackson, Reta Annen, and Nargis Khalid.

In 1995, the name of the centre was changed from Art Society of Dubai to DIAC, and the premises also shifted to its current rented location in 2005.

“In all these years the ethos of the art centre has not changed. From an amateur to a veteran, all art enthusiasts are welcome at DIAC. Mothers, daughters, grandparents and grandkids, we have entire families, who have been associated with the art centre for decades,” noted Diyali Sen Bhalla, chairperson of DIAC.

She added: “The multicultural environment of UAE is reflected in the art centre as well, where you will spot a sense of camaraderie, acceptance and openness among our students, teachers and visitors for all ideas and cultures.”

Art haven for Emiratis and expats

Over the years the centre has supported not only expats but also Emirati talent. Renowned Emirati artist Khawla Al Falasi was a high school student when she started taking art lessons in the 1980s. She credits the centre and her tutors for helping her realize her dream of becoming a successful artist.