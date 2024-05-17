Look: Sheikha Latifa inaugurates Expo 2020 Museum in Dubai

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:38 PM Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:42 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, inaugurated the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum on Friday. The launch marks International Museum Day.

The museum in Expo City features behind-the-scenes insights of the Expo 2020 Dubai journey.

The museum will open to the public with free entry on May 18.

The museum highlights UAE’s first foray into World Expos in the 1970s, Expo 2020’s inception and bid, masterplan design and site construction, the challenges of the pandemic and postponement, opening ceremony and the six-month event. The museum will also honour the World Expo’s impacts and ongoing legacy.