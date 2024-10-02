Look: Sharjah's museum on wheels takes historic artefacts to students in remote areas

Photos: Supplied

A one-of-a-kind bus transformed into a mobile museum is inviting students to an immersive journey through history. Launched in 2019 by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), the Museums Express is part of the 'Museums on the Road' initiative, designed to bring cultural education to students in remote areas.

Khaleej Times got an exclusive glimpse inside the bus, which features snapshots from Sharjah's museums.

The Museums Express houses interactive exhibits and artefacts, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel, a traditional lightweight boat. Among the highlights is a stunning 7,000-year-old pearl necklace, the oldest discovered in the Emirates, alongside a glider model designed by aviation pioneer Otto Lilienthal in 1894.

Inside the bus, visitors can explore three sections: scientific innovation, exploration, and expression. The Museums Express not only serves schools but also participates in community heritage festivals and events throughout the year.

Scientific section

“Museums on the Road are designed to connect distant schools, such as those in Kalba and across the emirate,” Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority told Khaleej Times. “Our goal is to inspire creativity and foster a love for history among students.” The initiative targets schools and communities, promoting cultural enrichment.

A rich cultural heritage

Sharjah is home to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, which showcases seven galleries dedicated to the Islamic faith and the achievements of Arab scientists and astronomers. The ground-level galleries highlight historical aspects, while the upper floors provide a chronological overview of Islamic arts and crafts, including textiles and jewellery. Noteworthy exhibits include astrolabes, manuscripts, ceramics, and coins, alongside a gold-embroidered curtain from the Holy Ka’ba and a mosaic detailing zodiac constellations.