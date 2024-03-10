Sharjah to fire cannons at 5 locations during Ramadan

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:39 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:45 PM

The Sharjah Police have identified five locations for launching the Iftar cannon during the holy month of Ramadan.

The cannons are located in the Meteorological Front Square, Fortress Square in the Central Region, Clock Tower Square in Kalba City, Khurfkan Runway Square, and Daba Al Hassan Center Square.

According to historians, the custom of firing cannons began in 10th-century Egypt when they were fired to let people know it was time for Iftar.

The authority has emphasised that it is focusing on reviving this popular tradition, in order to spread joy to the citizens, residents and visitors who are eager to see this spectacle.

