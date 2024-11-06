Look: Sharjah Ruler opens International Book Fair at Expo Centre

Photos: Supplied

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) with the theme ‘It Starts with a Book’, at Expo Centre Sharjah on Wednesday.

The fair runs until November 17.

The Ruler of Sharjah was received by Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Isam Bin Saqer Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; top officials, intellectuals and authors.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted efforts to promote the Arabic language, its literature, sciences, and history, underscoring the pivotal role of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language in this endeavour, and affirmed the commitment to advancing knowledge, spreading cultural awareness, and strengthening the Arabic language globally.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi extended a warm welcome to the international audience, saying: “We welcome you to the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair. We thank the distinguished guests, including scholars, intellectuals, writers, publishers, and the media, for their exceptional presence, a testament to the enduring strength of our culture.”

The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his pride in this grand occasion, which celebrates the book at the highest level and offers a distinguished programme, including the unprecedented achievement of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language. This milestone reinforces Sharjah’s commitment to books and cultural heritage. His Highness said: “Today, we celebrate two cherished events. First, the Sharjah International Book Fair itself – for books are the key to nations' success, advancement, and development. In Sharjah, we value and honour them and those who champion them, knowing they are the architects of societies and generations, our finest companions and friends. As Al-Mutanabbi famously said, ‘The dearest place in the world is the saddle of a galloping horse, and the best companion in life is a book.’ Our second joy is the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, a monumental scholarly achievement realised by a team of over 700 contributors, including writers, editors, reviewers, managers, and production staff. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this significant cultural endeavour.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi outlined the vision behind the corpus, a long-held aspiration for the Arab world, and detailed his leadership over many years in bringing this project to fruition. The Sharjah Ruler noted that the corpus preserves an invaluable linguistic and cultural heritage, paving the way for further projects that honour Arabic as a great and enduring language. “The corpus has been a personal dream, founded on my belief that preserving the language is also preserving its people, history, literature, and authentic identity. Over seven continuous years, supporters of the Arabic language worked tirelessly on this project, collecting linguistic resources, preserving the poetry of the past, documenting language rules, and recording cultural stories. May Allah reward them for their efforts, as the dictionary is now complete in 127 volumes.”

The Ruler of Sharjah elaborated on the dictionary’s comprehensive scope, covering classical Arabic poetry, the Holy Quran and Hadith language, and modern-day language from media and social discourse. His Highness assured Sharjah remains committed to cultural and knowledge projects that promote and advance Arabic: “The Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language represents a landmark achievement in gathering our linguistic heritage, including vocabulary, poetry, and linguistic references, from classical to contemporary Arabic. We share this accomplishment not to pause or rest but to emphasise our unwavering dedication to continuing the journey of knowledge, spreading Arab culture, and empowering the Arabic language worldwide.”

The Sharjah Ruler said: “I carry good news to the Arab world of its Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, and I am pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarly project, the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, which will cover sciences, literature, arts, and notable figures. This ambitious initiative will reconnect the Arab world with its rich legacy of scientific, artistic, and literary achievements and the lives of its great scholars, jurists, philosophers, writers, poets, and many others, bridging the Arab world’s present with its illustrious past.”

In conclusion, he addressed scholars, cultural advocates, and knowledge seekers, affirming the continuation of major scholarly projects and a bright future for the Arabic language, saying, “To my children: the future is rich with major scholarly projects, and I am confident that the future of Arabic is bright and blessed. The Arabic language will endure as long as life continues, safeguarded by preserving the Holy Quran.”

The Sharjah Ruler, felicitated renowned Algerian author and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi, the 'Cultural Personality of the Year' for the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). His Highness also paid tribute to the heads of Arabic language academies who contributed to the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, alongside Al Qasimi Publications, which undertook the execution, printing, and presentation of the complete volumes, in addition to taking commemorative pictures.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi signed copies of the completed Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, the first-of-its-kind project to chronicle 17 centuries of the development of the Arabic language in 127 volumes, and honoured members of the team who worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition. The Sharjah Ruler inscribed on the copy, “With God’s grace, the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language project has been completed.”

