Look: Residents evacuate, business on hold; Sharjah city of Kalba grinds to halt amid heavy rains

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 5:53 PM

A torrential rainstorm lashed the eastern region of the UAE for the past three days and many neighbourhoods in the town of Kalba, under the Sharjah Municipality, have been submerged in water.

The authorities have blocked roads that have been submerged in water, and efforts are underway to manage the crisis.

Emergency services are working tirelessly round the clock to pump water out from the main roads, facilitating safer access for the residents.

The downpours have caused significant water accumulation, leading to the evacuation of many residents for their safety. Residents who live in low-lying areas have been evacuated and relocated to hotels and schools in safer areas.

The authorities have pressed school buses into service near Al Sidra Park in Kalba to take the affected residents to safer places.

The situation has forced numerous businesses to shut down temporarily, as they await for floodwaters to recede.

Numerous vehicles lie submerged in the floodwaters in Kalba. Recovery vehicles are tirelessly engaged in rescue operations, working to extract the submerged vehicles.

Despite the challenges, the community spirit is evident, with residents coming together to assist each other with essential needs.

Various social organisations have joined forces to provide support to displaced individuals. They are working to ensure that evacuated residents receive essential supplies and assistance during this challenging period.

