Look: Residents bring out bright wigs, fancy sunglasses at Bubble Run Dubai

Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 8:24 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 8:31 PM

It was all fun, smiles and good times at the Bubble Run that took place at Expo City on Saturday.

Several residents brought along their young ones in strollers and cycles for the fun run that was open to people of all ages. From bright wigs to fancy sunglasses, participants came out to the run donning their most colourful accessories.

Here is how the action unfolded:

True to its name, the run started off with participants wading through a sea of soapy bubbles. Irrespective of their age, the runners squealed with delight as they enjoyed the unique event. There were bubble stations along the way to add to the fun.

The fun run was open to residents of all ages. For many, it was a chance to enjoy a physical activity with their young children. Some came wearing their favourite clothes while others brought their beloved toys.

Team Angel Wolf was also part of the non-competitive run and posed for photos at the finish line. The non-profit organisation team, which advocates an inclusive, active life with People of Determination, is often spotted at various sporting events across the city.

For Dubai resident Silvia Contri, the run brought back memories of her time during the Expo 2020. She was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Sarah Contri Frantz who completed the 4km route – the longest run she has ever done.

For many, the run was an opportunity to dress up and have some fun. Many wore tutu skirts and sported funky sunglasses, while some even brought their favourite floaties with them.

German expat Danielle ran with her 1-year-old son Enzo, her husband Sebastian and their neighbour Kevin. “Enzo really enjoyed the bubbles at the start line,” she said. “But after 1km, he fell asleep.”

The run, which had both a 4km and 8km route, had finisher medals for everyone.

At the finish line, there was an afterparty with more bubbles as well as dining areas and kiosks for the participants. Children and adults alike smothered themselves in bubbles. Many stayed back after the run to enjoy a family day out.

