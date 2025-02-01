Look: Rare photos capture Sheikh Hamdan's Dubai Crown Prince journey

March 4, 2007: Sheikh Hamdan captured during Poetry Nights at Rashis Hall, Dubai International Convention Centre. (Photo: KT File)

On this day, February 1, 2008, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum officially assumed the role as Crown Prince of Dubai, by virtue of a decree issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued a decree, naming Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Deputy Rulers of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was mandated “to ensure proper implementation of government projects within the agreed deadlines. In addition to overseeing different movement committees and following up on the daily functions, his responsibilities include giving direction to the government’s drive to enhance performance.”

Sheikh Hamdan kisses his father's forehead. (Photo: Wam File)

As reported by Khaleej Times, here’s a quick profile of the Crown Prince, who possesses statesmanlike characteristics and unique leadership qualities that he has acquired from his father, Sheikh Mohammed.

Born on November 14, 1982, Sheikh Hamdan studied at the Rashid Private School, Dubai. After graduating, he went to UK’s Sandhurst Royal Military Academy, recognised as one of the finest military schools in the world. He also attended specialised courses at the London School of Economics and Dubai School of Government.

February 2, 2008: Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum in discussion following their appointments as Dubai Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Dubai. (Photo: Wam File)

‘Like father, like son’

Among many of his responsibilities, Sheikh Hamdan also served as the president of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Autism Centre, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Young Business Leaders.

“Like father, like son,” was how Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), described Sheikh Hamdan. “He has learnt from Sheikh Mohammed the wisdom and good leadership. He knows when and where to take the decisions. I think Sheikh Hamdan would be the best successor to Sheikh Mohammed,” Al Tayer earlier said.

Alongside his team’s Gold Medal in the Equestrian Endurance event at the 15th Asian Games in 2006, Sheikh Hamdan clinched a Gold Medal in the Endurance Individual competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games in France on 29 August 2014. (Photo: AFP file)

Not only a statesman but also a respected athlete and accomplished horse rider, Sheikh Hamdan won several awards at local and international endurance races, including the gold medal at the Asian Games. He too has a passion for poetry, like his father. Sheikh Hamdan has taken after his revered father in more ways than one. Besides having spent his life in close proximity to the visionary leader, which bodes well for the continuity of government policies and social reforms, Sheikh Hamdan displays many similar characteristics like a keen interest in academia and sports alike, a disciplined undertaking of tasks assigned to him by the Ruler, also a liking for the finer arts like poetry. Loyal sons of the UAE The following day, on February 2, 2008, the late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum at Al Rawdha Palace in Al Ain City. 2006: Sheikh Hamdan pays a visit to a Government Office. (Photo: Wam file) Sheikh Khalifa blessed the decision of Sheikh Mohammed to appoint his two sons and wished them all the best in their new assignments. Both Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum vowed their preparedness to be in service of the UAE and its leadership. They vowed to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed that they would “always be loyal to their leadership and follow their guidance to please God and achieve the aspirations of the UAE and its people.”

