Look: Over 40 varieties of UAE-produced dates, other fruits showcased at Al Dhaid festival

Did you know that over 40 varieties of dates, including egg-sized ones, are grown in the UAE? If you want to try them out, the Al Dhaid Dates Festival is the place to visit.
The eighth season of the festival opened its door on Thursday, July 27, and will continue until July 30.
At the festival, local farmers are also showcasing other produce, including four varieties of mangoes, lemons, papaya, banana, and other fruits.
It's a four-day celebration of Emirati agriculture, accompanied by heritage events, economic and commercial activities, and exciting competitions.
Among the key competitions are Al Ratab beauty, largest dates branch, best lemons, fig contest, Al Heseel date contest, and most beautiful date basket (reserved only for women). People participating in the competition can win prizes ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh25,000 in each category.
A notable addition to this year's festival is ‘Al Dhaid Fort for Palm Owners’ competition, which is exclusively dedicated to farmers in Sharjah. This initiative is aimed at celebrating the historical significance of Al Dhaid Fort that was built in the year 1750 and is now one of the oldest buildings in the central region.
Visitors to the festival can learn about a fantastic collection of handicrafts and the range of fruits displayed. Some of the masterpieces are made from dried leaves of date palms and other species. There are also intricately woven baskets, ornamental pieces and traditional crafts showcasing the region's cultural legacy.
Not to be missed are a variety of locally produced honey, including honey derived from the nectar of the Sidr tree, also known as Ziziphus Spina Christi, Lote tree, or Christ's Thorn.
To cap the experience, visitors can purchase and carry home date seedlings to grow at their own backyards. They are encouraged to gain valuable knowledge from experts and farm dates by themselves.
