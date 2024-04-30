Look: New private island in Dubai to have floating helipad, mansions worth up to Dh250 milion

Photo supplied

The Dubai-based boutique luxury property developer Amali Properties on Tuesday (April 30) unveiled its first master-planned community, Amali Island on The World Islands, housing 24 villas targeted at millionaires.

The villas are priced between Dh50 million and Dh125 million. A villa on a private island is also available at Dh250 million.

Amali Island offers seven distinct architectural styles and spans a total area of 1,200,000 sqft. It links two of The World Islands – Uruguay and São Paolo – and each villa comes with up to 50 metres of exclusive beachfront.

Residents of Amalli Island also have exclusive access to their own 10,000 sqft Clubhouse, which serves as the hub of the island's recreation, adventure and leisure. In addition to world-class spa and gym facilities, the Clubhouse also features a gourmet restaurant, swim-up bar, cigar lounge, horizon and saltwater pools, yoga decks and more. Amali Island is further distinguished by its resort-like amenities including private berths, a floating helipad as well as a floating padel court.

Designed by architects Elastic, the villas at Amali offer two architectural approaches: Minima and Grande. Each of the villas features private stretches of beach, private berths with direct access to villas, sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis The Royal, and luxurious amenities such as rooftop terraces, outdoor firepits, teppanyaki bars, jacuzzis and multiple pools.

Amali Properties was founded in 2023 by Dubai billionaire and Damac Properties chairman Hussain Sajwani’s son Ali and daughter Amira.

“We are proud to unveil Amali Island as a testament to our dedication to redefining luxury living in Dubai. Through attention to detail and partnership with the award-winning members of our atelier, we aim to create an exclusive haven where residents can indulge in unbridled waterfront luxury that feels like coming home to a holiday,” said Ali Sajwani, co-founder and CEO of Amali.

