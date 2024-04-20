Look: NASA releases images of UAE's flooded areas after heavy rains

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 6:07 PM

US space agency NASA has released photos of flooded areas in the UAE after torrential rains hit different parts of the Emirates on Tuesday.

Nasa said it was a “slow-moving storm” system that pummelled the Gulf states and dropped more than a year’s worth of rain on some cities.

“Some areas remained flooded on April 19, when Landsat 9 (satellite) passed over the region for the first time since the storms. The image showed flooding in Jebel Ali,” Nasa said.

Dubai on April 3

Dubai on April 19

The image is a false colour to emphasise the presence of water, which appears blue. Flooding can be seen in the industrial area of Jebel Ali just south of the port and near the green resorts and parks south of Palm Jebel Ali.

Nasa’s Landsat 9 satellite monitors understanding and managing the land resources needed to sustain human life.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of the civic body, told Khaleej Times that rains in Dubai peaked at over 220mm in less than 24 hours this week, which is significantly more than a year’s worth of rains in the space of a single day.

The unprecedented rains disrupted life in the country, but prompt efforts by the government, public and companies helped the country to come back to normal life quickly. In addition to the public sector, majority of the private sector entities also opted for work from home.

Abu Dhabi

Photos showed that the parts of Abu Dhabi were also inundated by the storms. The Landsat 9 images showed the city and surrounding area on April 3 and April 19.

Before and after of Abu Dhabi

On April 19, water can be seen covering the Sheikh Zayed Road, a major thoroughfare that runs through Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Patches of flooded areas are also visible in Khalifa City and Zayed City, residential areas southeast of Abu Dhabi’s downtown.

