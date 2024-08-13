Look: Is this one of Dubai's 2 new Salik gates set to open in November?

There are different types of visas that UAE residents can apply for, they are: tourism and visit, study and exchange, business, and employment
Motorists have shared with Khaleej Times pictures of new Salik gates in Dubai. The two new toll gates – that will increase the number of Salik in Dubai from eight to 10 – are located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.
Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, mentioned in its half-year financial report released on Tuesday that the new toll gates are scheduled to be operational by end of November this year.
The photo shared with Khaleej Times on Tuesday was taken on Al Khail Road before approaching Business Bay bridge heading to Sharjah from Dubai. It shows the familiar silver board that will contain Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which will detect the vehicle and scan the Salik sticker tag.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Khaleej Times last week sought Salik for a comment but the company said it “cannot comment further or share more details on the new Salik gates aside from the information which were released on January 19.”
The new Salik gates were first announced early this year “aimed at optimising traffic flow and reduce congestion on key routes within Dubai.”
The Roads and Transport Authority said back in January the locations for the new Salik gates “have been selected based on extensive traffic movement studies. Their objective is to manage traffic distribution and reduce congestion by rerouting some traffic to alternative routes with greater capacity, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel for all motorists in Dubai.
More to follow...
ALSO READ:
There are different types of visas that UAE residents can apply for, they are: tourism and visit, study and exchange, business, and employment
Individuals are required to get an approval from the Civil Defence
Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own
Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands
While e-scooters are environmentally friendly, recklessness on part of some riders poses danger not only to pedestrians but also to riders themselves
Penalties will increase substantially for each repeated violation
The leaders dispatched cables of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities