Look: Is this one of Dubai's 2 new Salik gates set to open in November?

Motorists have shared with Khaleej Times pictures of new Salik gates in Dubai. The two new toll gates – that will increase the number of Salik in Dubai from eight to 10 – are located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, mentioned in its half-year financial report released on Tuesday that the new toll gates are scheduled to be operational by end of November this year.

The photo shared with Khaleej Times on Tuesday was taken on Al Khail Road before approaching Business Bay bridge heading to Sharjah from Dubai. It shows the familiar silver board that will contain Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which will detect the vehicle and scan the Salik sticker tag.

Khaleej Times last week sought Salik for a comment but the company said it “cannot comment further or share more details on the new Salik gates aside from the information which were released on January 19.”

The new Salik gates were first announced early this year “aimed at optimising traffic flow and reduce congestion on key routes within Dubai.”

The Roads and Transport Authority said back in January the locations for the new Salik gates “have been selected based on extensive traffic movement studies. Their objective is to manage traffic distribution and reduce congestion by rerouting some traffic to alternative routes with greater capacity, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel for all motorists in Dubai.

