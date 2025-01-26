Look: Indian expats in UAE celebrate Republic Day with music, dance, and heartfelt tributes

Cultural programmes were held at the Consulate General of India to mark the 76th Republic Day in Dubai on Sunday, 26 January. KT photos: Neeraj Murali.

Singing the Indian national anthem, waving the tricolour, and joining in patriotic songs, hundreds of Indian expats in the UAE gathered at the diplomatic missions on Sunday morning to celebrate the 76th Indian Republic Day.

As the Indian community in the UAE prepared to mark the occasion, the celebrations reflected the grandeur and pride of the subcontinent. With participation from nearly 4 million Indian expatriates—the largest expat population in the country—the event showcased their unity and cultural heritage.

People of all ages and diverse backgrounds came together, dressed in the national colours, to pay tribute to their homeland and its constitution, which was implemented 76 years ago.

Meenakshi Murali, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer who is visiting her brother in Dubai, was thrilled at the idea of performing for the first time in the emirate. Speaking to Khaleej Times, she said, "Dubai is the land of opportunities, true to the fact it was an honour for me to perform at the Consulate General of India.

Meenakshi Murali. KT photo: Neeraj Murali.

"I am blessed to have performed on the same stage where my guru, Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, previously performed. I've come to Dubai on vacation, and as an artist, there's no better way to join the celebrations than to be on stage. I chose a song that pays tribute to the Indian Army."

'Bringing tears to many'

Even tiny tots wore traditional attire, proudly waving the Indian flag. Carrying his two-year-old daughter in his arms, Khushwant Singh, a music teacher since age 15, shared, "The last time we performed at the Consulate was on August 15, two years ago. So, this marks our first performance on Republic Day."

He and his team performed the popular Bollywood song Sandese Aate Hai, evoking memories of the motherland. He shared how deeply it resonated with the audience, bringing tears to many eyes.

"The audience response was overwhelming. Some people in the audience were getting emotional, and watching them, even I was getting emotional," added the expat, who has been living in the UAE for the last seven years.

Khushwant Singh (L) with his daughter

Honouring the leaders, visionaries

The celebration started with the unfurling of the Indian flag by the Consul General of India, Satish Kumar Sivan, in Dubai at 7:10am. He addressed the hundreds of people gathered there and honoured the leaders, patriots, visionaries, and freedom fighters who established the groundwork for our republic on this historic day in 1950 and cleared the path for the country's progress.

Sivan said, "Today, we are the fifth largest economy and soon to be the third largest, achieving such rapid progress against global economic trends. Our growth has been inclusive and broad-based, carrying all sections of society along. While I have enough data points on India's phenomenal growth that make us happy and proud, I believe that the one factor that has been critical in India's rise on the global stage is the strength and contributions of the Indian diaspora."

Consul General of India in Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan presenting the Presidential speech during the 76th Republic Day

He added, "Here in the Emirates, we have a strong community of nearly 4 million Indian nationals who have been the pillars of the India-UAE bilateral partnership. Through your hard work and dedication, you have earned the admiration and respect of the local Emirati population, which is generating immense goodwill for our country."

Visa amnesty programme

The Consular General also highlighted that the Indian community in UAE is the second largest contributor to foreign exchange remittances into India, which reached a record 125 billion dollars last year.

"A beautiful facet of the community was revealed during the amnesty period last year when over 15,000 Indian nationals were serviced entirely at the Consulate with the help of a dedicated group of volunteers. It is also incumbent upon us to acknowledge and thank the UAE government for such a wonderful initiative and to the immigration authorities of all Emirates, especially Dubai, for their unwavering support to the Indian community," he added.

New labour welfare initiative

Sivan also shed light on how the mission aims to push Indian workers up the value chain, being cognizant of their huge capabilities.

"Another important labour welfare initiative that the Consulate is planning to roll out in partnership with KMCC this year is the Cyber Awareness and digital literacy sessions for Indian workers. We hope that it will be an important step towards preventing the labour community falling victim to cyber frauds and also gain critical life skills in the process," he added. The senior diplomat also read excerpts from Indian President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day message, followed by cultural performances by community members. Celebrations in Indian schools Meanwhile, the Indian High Group of Schools celebrated the 76th Republic Day of India with a grand event at its Oud Metha campus. The Consul General of India attended the celebration, along with a large gathering of parents, students, and select guests. This year's theme, "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas," focused on India's rich culture and heritage and its progress over the years. Vibrant Navras, celebrating India's golden heritage through nine distinct emotions; melodious Swara, reflecting cultural harmony and progress; and the role of the media, from independence to this day, were the various elements of the presentation. CEO Punit MK Vasu said, "Republic Day is far more than the commemoration of a historic day; it serves as a powerful reminder of our nation's vibrant and transformative journey together with vibrant global partners such as the UAE. In an age where technology and globalisation drive rapid change, it becomes easy to lose sight of our rich cultural heritage. "It is incumbent upon schools to play a crucial role in ensuring that our children not only comprehend the value of this legacy but also embody it in their daily lives. Every effort we make Today is a small step towards forging a deeper connection with our heritage and progress between our motherland, India, and our adopted motherland, UAE." Indian schools across the UAE also paid tributes to the country and its constitution. Abhilasha Singh, Principal Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi, said, "During our winter carnival, we had the wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate our country's cultural diversity and richness while also recognising the significance of Republic Day. The event featured a vibrant cultural program where children showcased traditional Indian art and craft forms. Additionally, there was an exciting ramp walk where students dressed up to represent various states, highlighting the beauty of India's diversity."