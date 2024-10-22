Look: How UAE farmer went from losing 34,000 fish overnight to cultivating stunning 'green haven'

KT Photo: Shihab

Turning a plot of barren land to a thriving oasis of crops and fish, in a little more than two decades, may sound impossible. However, this UAE citizen battled challenges – like highly saline water – to create a green haven in a desert.

Over the years, this Al Ain farm has produced more than 150 tonnes of crops and has used innovative methods to yield more than 200,000 tilapia fish.

This is one among many local farms that are open to public in the UAE, in an effort to inspire other farmers to embrace innovative practices.

High salinity

When Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi acquired the farm land from the government in 1996, he was unable to manage it as he was working abroad. During that period, his brother supervised the farming.

Remembering the support farmers would receive from the Late Sheikh Zayed, he said to Khaleej Times, "Regardless of the challenges we faced back then, selling what we had managed to compensate for our losses."

Since Abdul Rahman took over the farm in 2003, he has been tackling multiple issues – like high salinity of the groundwater in the well. He installed desalination devices and implemented an aquaculture system to help provide safe and nutritious water.

'Many problems'

He also faced issues with sand encroachment, which he dealt with by planting trees as a barrier. While speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, "There are many problems, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look for solutions."

When he was first building his fish tank, Abdul Rahman recalls, the type of fish he raised needed high oxygen levels. Unfortunately, one winter night, a generator supplying oxygen malfunctioned – killing nearly 34,000 fish at once.

However, he did not let this deter him; instead, he tried to resolve the issue by dividing the tanks and providing a backup in case of emergencies.

These fish farming ponds are crafted from reinforced plastic, fostering beneficial bacteria that convert ammonia into nitrogen, nourishing both fish and plants.

The farm also has a sustainable aquaculture system, where Abdul Rahman utilises water from his fish ponds to irrigate the fields, thereby producing a wide variety of crops without using greenhouses. Many people from the UAE and across the world have been drawn by this unique approach and have adopted these practices.

Features of this farm Al Shamsi's farm epitomises self-sufficiency; fish waste fertilizes the crops while water from the fish ponds irrigates the fields, tripling crop yields and reducing water usage by an impressive 90 per cent. The farm also features rare animals, including the 'Lamborghini chicken', an Indonesian breed that gets its fascinating nickname from its appearance and high price. This chicken has a unique colour – its skin, beak, tongue, claws, and even its meat and bones are black. Its blood, too, is a dark red which leans towards black. This expensive delicacy is priced at a whopping $2,500 per bird. The farm houses also various types of poultry, including sheep from the Boer breed, which is also considered one of the most expensive breeds, along with Najdi sheep, among others. During a recent visit, Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, commended the farm's integrated agricultural system. “We have seen a very innovative model combining aquaculture, poultry, livestock, and open-field farming,” she noted, highlighting its potential to replicated across the country as part of the 'Plant the Emirates' initiative. The visit also highlighted the importance of the National Agriculture Centre, details of which will be unveiled early next year. This centre will focus on identifying and replicating innovative agricultural models across the UAE. ALSO READ: New secret ingredient: How UAE chefs use salt-tolerant plants in local menus