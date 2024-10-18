Look: How this UAE designer reclaims traditional dhow wood to create new furniture

Supplied photos

A passionate Emirati designer is making waves in the design world with her unique blend of contemporary aesthetics and cultural heritage. It began with a simple idea to reclaim wood from old dhows (traditional Arabian sailing vessels) that turned into a transformative art making bespoke furniture.

"It wasn’t just about the material; it was about the stories the wood could tell,” Zainab AlBlooki told Khaleej Times.

Sailors ropes and wood from old dhows are some of the materials used by her. It was like a treasure hunt when she started. Her quest to source the wood led her to some unexpected places, including the lesser-known islands around Abu Dhabi.

She shared: “I met elderly locals at the ports, and been amazed by their generosity. They offered to give me the wood for free even though I wanted to pay. They also connected me with more people who could help.”

In her search for authentic teak wood – the traditional material used for dhows – she visited several farms in Al Rahba, discovering informal workshops where artisans still practice their craft. “It was a real challenge finding original teak,” she noted, “but the people I met were incredibly supportive, often offering me wood they’d had for years.”

This immersive experience expanded her network in ways she hadn’t imagined, introducing her to artisans, boatbuilders, and craftspeople across the UAE. “What really surprised me was the enthusiasm of everyone I met. People were genuinely excited to be part of a sustainable project,” said AlBlooki.

He project received a boost under the umbrella of the Year of Sustainability, led by the Salama Hamdan Foundation. When approached to produce sustainable materials for the national campaign, she seized the opportunity to pitch her vision — furniture crafted from reclaimed dhow wood.

Working closely with the Salama Hamdan Foundation and the Material Lab (a team dedicated to exploring innovative and sustainable materials) her idea was approved. The project has been ongoing since May, and will be completed next month.

Sustainable furniture

As the project nears completion, she is focused on creating a signature piece of furniture — be it a chair, a table, or a lamp — crafted entirely from the reclaimed dhow wood. The aim is not just to produce furniture but to introduce a sustainable material that other designers can use.

AlBlooki emphasised: “Sustainability is about more than just materials; it’s about the stories behind them, the history, and the craftsmanship.”

Her passion for design has already earned her recognition in previous years, including an award for an art installation of Sheikh Zayed at the Lightication Middle East exhibition. She has also participated in Dubai Design Week, Al Serkal Avenue, and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, DC, where she showcased her senior design project — an adaptive reuse of a historical site in Al Ain.

AlBlooki, a dedicated marketing professional and designer, has built a career that merges her creativity with her love for Abu Dhabi. She currently promotes Saadiyat Island, a destination close to her heart for its renowned beaches, museums, and cultural ambiance.