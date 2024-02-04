Video: Gold dragons swarm under Burj Khalifa as UAE's Chinese expats celebrate ahead of New Year

KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 7:23 AM

At the foot of the world’s tallest tower — under a cloudy sky — dragons of different sizes and colours danced to rhythmic beats to usher in good fortune, happiness, success and joy for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The grand parade was held on Saturday at Burj Park ahead of the Chinese New Year on February 10 — the start of the Year of the Dragon, which is considered as the most auspicious sign by the Chinese.

Among the twelve Chinese zodiac signs, the dragon is the only animal that is a mythical creature. It is said to be a combination of positive features of other animals, with characteristics that imbue creativity, immense power and great charisma.

In Chinese tradition, dragons symbolise good fortune, nobility, strength and power. They are also said to be able to control water and the weather. Dragons also don’t breathe fire but clouds — and some for Chinese expats who were present, it was indeed an auspicious cloudy day on Saturday.

The Chinese people believe that they are descendants of the dragon. They came in red, gold and other bright colours as they repeatedly chanted Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! (Happy New Year!) as marching bands rolled in with dragon dance performers, and thousands of people of all ages and nationalities took part in the parade around Burj Park.

The grand Chinese New Year parade was also a celebration of strong UAE-China relations, according to Emirati and Chinese officials who graced the event.

“In the presence of Burj Khalifa, the blue sky, the glistening lake and the green landscape, we are gathered here to also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the UAE," said Chinese consul-general Li Xuhang.

He said the relationship between the two countries has grown stronger. "Chinese and UAE cultures live in harmony and complement each other. The friendship between the two countries will certainly shine brighter,” he added, noting that the UAE is home to more than 370,000 Chinese expatriates.

Here are some pictures and videos capturing the celebration at Burj Park.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is usually marked by celebrations stretching to a week or two. Several activities have begun at various malls across Dubai while reunions among family and friends are expected at homes over traditional dishes and symbolic dishes such as dumplings, steamed fish, rice cakes, baos or stuffed buns, noodles and more.

