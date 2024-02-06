Look: Festive atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Hindu temple as spiritual leader arrives ahead of opening ceremony

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:57 AM

A wave of religious fervour and a festive atmosphere has gripped the Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir (temple) ahead of its inauguration on February 14. Hundreds of community members and devotees lined up at the temple to greet the spiritual leader His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The prominent personality is the current spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and arrived as a state guest in Abu Dhabi on a special flight. Mahant Swami Maharaj will be leading the Vedic ceremony to inaugurate the Middle East’s first traditional stone temple.

After arriving at the Al Bateen Executive Airport from the Indian state of Gujarat, Mahant Swami Maharaj was greeted by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, who has been overseeing the temple project under Mahant Swami Maharaj's guidance, and other temple representatives were also present.

“Welcome to the UAE. Our nation is blessed with your presence. We are touched by your kindness and we feel your prayers,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

A troupe of dancers, drummers, and chanters performed the traditional Al-Ayyala at the airport. Appreciating the warm reception, Mahant Swami Maharaj noted: “We are touched by your love and respect. The leaders of the UAE are great, good, and large-hearted.”

Yusuffali MA, the second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and chairman of LuLu Group International, was also present on the occasion.

Once at the temple, hundreds of people, saints, and volunteers greeted Mahant Swami Maharaj with heartfelt cheers, showering flowers, and chanting slogans and hymns. Some of the community members were visibly emotional seeing the global Hindu spiritual leader, known for inspiring millions worldwide through his virtues of devotion, humility, and service.

A brief welcome ceremony was organised for Mahant Swami Maharaj at the temple, where last-minute preparations are underway for the opening.

Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas underlined the temple serves as a “spiritual oasis for global harmony that celebrates the past and recalibrates the future”.

“The BAPS Hindu Mandir is a timeless testament to the spirituality of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and the generosity, sincerity, and friendship of the leaderships of the UAE, India, and BAPS.”

This ambitious project was envisioned by Sanstha’s late spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj during his visit to the UAE in 1997. The project has been made possible through the graciousness and generosity of the UAE government and its rulers.

The inauguration will be celebrated through the ‘Festival of Harmony’ – a series of engaging programmes and community events from February 10 to 21 focussing on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony among people of all generations and backgrounds.

The general public who are yet to register have been urged to visit the temple next month as there is heavy demand from registered overseas visitors. For more information and registrations, visit the official website or app.

