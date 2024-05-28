E-Paper

Look: Emirati, expats explore benefits of Korean flowers over a cup of tea

The exhibition will continue until June 13, and community members can visit the centre to explore the traditions of Korean teas

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:32 PM

Did you know that Korean flower teas are good for health and skincare? Nearly 150 Emiratis and expats learned new lessons on the several benefits of South Korean flower teas during an exhibition by the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Blooms in a Cup: Flower Tea’, a free-to-attend event, served as an eye-opener for citizens and residents on the several uses of the wide variety of flowers used in teas, which are now popular for their beauty and health benefits.


“Many Emirati attendees noted the cultural similarities between the UAE and Korea, highlighting their own tradition of sharing tea with friends and family. They expressed great interest in experiencing the unique flavours and health benefits of Korean flower tea,” Ewha Kim, head of media, at the centre, told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The highlight of the event was an enchanting floral tea-making demonstration that captivated everyone, Kim noted.

“Attendees were especially intrigued by the lotus flower tea, witnessing first hand its magical transformation as the flower bloomed in water to create a delicious tea.”

Lotus flower tea helps in blood circulation, prevents anaemia, and also helps with diarrhoea, hypertension, and headaches. Magnolia flower tea is good for nasal congestion, sinusitis, and rhinitis; whereas Korean rosebay flower tea alleviates coughs and clears phlegm. Cherry blossom tea is believed to be good for skincare, improving skin conditions such as freckles, and helping with hypertension and asthma. Meanwhile, Marigold tea has a sweet taste and contains rich lutein, which helps eye health and alleviates dry eyes and is also good for hypertension, asthma, and stomatitis. There were more flower teas on display.

“To complement the floral teas, attendees enjoyed traditional Korean rice cakes, which paired beautifully with the beverages. This perfect combination of flavours offered a delightful taste of Korean culture, leaving a lasting impression on all who participated,” Kim said.

The exhibition will continue until June 13, and community members can visit the centre to explore the traditions of Korean teas. To know more details, visit the KCC website at https://uae.korean-culture.org

