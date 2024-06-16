E-Paper

Look: Eid Al Adha 2024 celebrations begin in UAE with prayers, greetings

Families and friends gathered in open-air spaces to offer morning praises

Web Desk
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:49 AM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 8:32 AM

Muslims across the UAE began Eid Al Adha celebrations with prayers and greetings on Sunday morning, June 16.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It is marked every year to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.


Eid Al Adha is the holiest of the two Eids that are celebrated by Muslims across the world. The rituals of the day include offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock such as goat, cow, sheep or camel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

