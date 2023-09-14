Look: Dubai RJ Meera Nandan gets engaged to London-based accountant

Photo: @nandan_meera Instagram

South Indian actress and celebrity RJ Meera Nandan, who works at Gold 101.3 FM in Dubai, got engaged to Sreeju in an intimate ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. She has shared the happy news on Instagram.

In the pictures, shared on Wednesday, the two look adorable in traditional ensembles. Meera Nandan wore a yellow saree featuring red brocade while Sreeju picked a silk kurta set. The note attached to the photos read, “[infinity emoji] For Life”.

Meera Nandan met Sreeju, a London-based accountant, on a matrimonial site, reported Indian media.

Their engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. Now, the couple is planning to tie the knot in a year, reported The Times of India.

One of the Instagram posts shed light on how Meera Nandan and Sreeju fell for each other. “From a matrimonial site to the promise of forever, Meera and Sreeju have come a long way. After the state where parents talk among themselves, Sreeju flew from London to Dubai to meet who would become the most important person in his life; his partner for eternity and beyond. The rest of the story goes like any other, yet rich in its uniqueness – they meet, they fall in love, and they decide to spend the rest of their lives together,” the caption read.

According to Manorama, several popular faces from the Malayalam film industry attended Meera Nandan’s engagement. These included Kavya Madhavan, Ann Augustine, and Srinda, among others.

Meera Nandan initially worked as an anchor before making her acting debut with Lal Jose's Mulla where she appeared alongside Dileep. She later starred in various Malayalam movies such as Seniors, Puthiya Mukham, Apothecary, and Elsamma Enna Aankutty.

Meera Nandan has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

