Look: Dubai citizens, residents meet Sheikh Mohammed in London

Dubai citizens, residents meet Sheikh Mohammed in London

Social media users have been overjoyed to see the Ruler interacting with people, making his pictures go viral

Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 10:54 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is perhaps among the most approachable leaders around the globe.

Time and again, the Ruler has been photographed interacting with citizens and residents in Dubai — to their delight. Most recently, an Indian tourist family bumped into Sheikh Mohammed in the elevator of a five-star hotel. The Vice-President engaged in a short conversation with them, even joking with their young son and daughter and taking a picture with all of them.

This time around, however, the UAE leader was snapped with several citizens and residents of Dubai in London — and social media users are loving it. Take a look at all those he met:

Internet sensation Abdu Rozik

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, internet personality Abdu Rozik was seen posing next to the Ruler with a big smile on his face and a thumbs-up sign. The leader is seen sitting in a restaurant in London, as he puts his hand around Rozik for the photo.

Expressing his gratitude for the UAE, the singer said, "When I first moved to UAE, I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Allhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me."

The post gained over 200,000 likes, with netizens flooding the comments section with hearts and wholesome messages praising the duo.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, Dubai Ruler's brother

In a wholesome post shared on Instagram by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Protocol of the UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed is seen spending time with his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

Dressed in a plaid shirt and plain black trousers, Sheikh Ahmed was pictured next to Sheikh Mohammed who was dressed in an athleisure outfit.

Netizens flooded the comments section with heart and crown emojis, and messages of blessings and love for the Ruler and his brother.

Businessman Hussain Sajwani

In a post on Twitter, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and CEO of Damac, thanked the UAE leader for meeting with him and his son, saying that it was an honour for his son Mehdi.

Tweeting in Arabic and English, he said, "We were captivated by his remarkable wisdom and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his people."

Wishing him a long life, the Damac CEO said, "May Allah bless Your Highness with a long and prosperous life, and may you continue to be a beacon of pride for our nation!"

