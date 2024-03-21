Look: AI robot patrols Dubai beach to monitor e-scooter violations

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 2:39 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 2:51 PM

A five-foot, 200kg robot, powered by AI (artificial intelligence) and armed with a wide camera and four motion sensors, is deployed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday to detect violations committed by users of bicycles and electric scooters along the beach of Jumeirah 3.

No fines will be issued yet to erring riders, RTA clarified, during the one-month trial period aimed at fine-tuning the function of the autonomous robot that is tasked with spotting violations, including failure of the rider to wear a helmet, having two or more riders on e-scooter, as well as parking and using e-scooters in unauthorised areas such as jogging tracks.

The robot, created by Chinese robotics and technical systems provider Terminus, runs autonomously but a safety officer is on hand to assist in case of emergency.

“For the next 30 days, the robot will sweep an area of about 600 metres along the walking and cycling track of Jumeirah Beach 3, from 3pm to 11pm on weekdays and 5pm to 1am on weekends,” said Hamad Alafeefi, director at RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Department (EC3).

Currently, the robot can identify violations with 85 per cent accuracy with surveillance reach of up to 2km. It can deliver data within 5 seconds to authorities such as Dubai Police and RTA. The robot is designed to operate efficiently under various weather conditions. It comes to a complete stop when it detects any object or individual within 1.5 metres — thus “ensuring the safety and security of all road users in Dubai”.

ALSO READ: