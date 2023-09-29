Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Serbia, discusses trilateral relations on behalf of UAE President

Photo: Wam

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 8:29 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 9:41 PM

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince arrived today in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, on a working visit.

Photo: Wam

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, embarked on the visit on behalf of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On his arrival at Nikola Tesla Airport, the Crown Prince was received by Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and a number of Serbian officials.

Photo: Wam

Photo: Wam

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia.

Photo: Wam

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties; and a number of government officials.

The Crown Prince met with Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, as part of His Highness’ working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Photo: Wam

He expressed his pleasure over the tripartite meeting, and thanked the Serbian President for his invitation to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the UAE, Serbia and Hungary.

Photo: Wam

Photo: Wam

Photo: Wam

His Highness also highlighted the importance of such meetings in creating opportunities to develop economic partnerships and investment projects between the three nations.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with all nations with the aim of serving mutual interests, and of benefitting the region and world.

