Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Qatar on official visit

Sheikh Khaled will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, and a number of senior officials

by

Web Desk
Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:34 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Qatar on an official visit on Tuesday.

Sheikh Khaled was received by Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, at the Doha International Airport.


During the visit, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and a number of senior officials.

The visit is aimed at exploring collaborations across various sectors between the two countries.

