Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Qatar on official visit

The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Qatar on an official visit on Tuesday.
Sheikh Khaled was received by Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, at the Doha International Airport.
During the visit, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and a number of senior officials.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The visit is aimed at exploring collaborations across various sectors between the two countries.
ALSO READ:
The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms
Law enforcement and crisis management representatives gathered in Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise
The study showed how 8 out of 10 residents reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system
This edition celebrates the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3