Look: 3 Sharjah sites now on Islamic World Heritage List

Photos: WAM

The Dibba Al Hisn Fort and Settlement, Fili Fort, and Wadi Shees are now included in the Islamic World Heritage List by ICESCO, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) announced, highlighting their cultural and historical significance.

This achievement reflects the importance of these sites in strengthening Islamic and human cultural identity and their role in preserving history and heritage for future generations.

The announcement was made by the ICESCO Heritage Committee, which registered 91 historical sites and cultural elements on its heritage list, including these three Sharjah locations.

The Authority for Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development (Mubadara) and the SAA submitted the nomination files at the 12th meeting of ICESCO's Heritage Committee in Shusha, Azerbaijan, the 2024 Islamic World Cultural Capital.

Dibba Al Hisn Fort, known for its role in trade and cultural exchange over five centuries, contains artefacts from China, India, and Europe, reflecting its importance in regional commerce.

Fili Fort, strategically located, played a key role in protecting water resources and trade routes between Al Dhaid and Oman, supported by the historic aflaj irrigation system.

Wadi Shees, renowned for its natural beauty, is an environmentally significant area with ancient irrigation systems and rare wildlife species, making it a site of scientific interest.

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of SAA, thanked Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his ongoing support in preserving Sharjah's heritage.