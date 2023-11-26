Look: 10 UAE aid trucks cross into Gaza with 16,520 food parcels

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 4:40 PM

The UAE continues its humanitarian aid drive to support the Palestinian people, as 10 Emirates Red Crescent trucks carrying food aid crossed into Gaza on Sunday.

As part of Operation 'Gallant Knight 3', which aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip during these dire circumstances, the aid contained 16,520 food parcels weighing 247.8 tonnes.

The aid will be distributed under the UAE’s supervision, launched under the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the UAE government flew in Palestinians injured in the war to provide them with medical services. As per the directives of the UAE President, 1,000 children injured in the fighting and 1,000 cancer patients for medical care will be brought in for further treatment.

The UAE has also announced building three desalination plants, supplying tonnes of food, medical and other aid supplies for the war-hit people of Palestine. This reflects the UAE's established humanitarian approach to providing support and meeting the needs of civilians across various circumstances.

Amidst truce between Israel and Hamas, the UN and other global humanitarian bodies are rushing aid supplies such as fuel, cooking gas, food and medicines for Palestinians.

Aid on the way

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said only 65 of 340 aid trucks that had entered Gaza since Friday had reached northern Gaza, or "less than half of what Israel agreed on".

Al-Qassam Brigades also said Israel had failed to respect terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners that factored in their time in detention.

The Israeli agency for civilian coordination with the Palestinians, COGAT, said that 200 humanitarian aid trucks carrying food, water, shelter and medical supplies were being sent on Sunday via the Rafah crossing to relief organisations in Gaza.

"The United Nations is leading the deployment of tens of humanitarian aid trucks and six ambulances to the northern Gaza Strip and shelters that have not yet been evacuated," it said in a statement.

