Look: $1 million green emerald with Quran verses engraved on display at Abu Dhabi Art

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 8:25 PM

A rare emerald worth $1 million with Quranic verses engraved in it is grabbing attention at the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair.

Juan Gabriel Hernandez, director of Casa Zirio gallery in Colombia, who owns the gem ‘Piedra de la vida’ (Stone of Life), said it is a “sacred treasure”.

“This is a rare emerald, which transcends the boundaries of beauty and spirituality. As you gaze upon its mesmerising green hues, know that within its very core lies a unique manifestation of divine wisdom. Imagine holding in your hands a piece of Earth’s wonders that bears the sacred verses of Surat Al Imran, Ayah 138,” he told Khaleej Times while showing the exquisite emerald.

Hernandez noted the intricately inscribed verses bring the essence of faith into tangible existence.

“In these verses, Allah declares the truth. This emerald, adorned with this profound testimony, is not just a jewel. It is a living testament to the enduring beauty of faith.”

The journey of this rare gem dates back more than 100 years when Habib Allem, an adventurous individual from the Middle East, arrived on the enchanting shores of Cartagena in Colombia. According to the legend, he bought this emerald as a gift for his wife. It has been passed on to the next generations until Hernandez purchased it.

“Across generations, the emerald continued its journey, passing from hand to hand through faithful inheritance over the years until it reached my possession. It was more than a mere business transaction. It was an encounter with a story deeply rooted in the rich history of humanity, bearing witness to Arabian migration and enduring family connections through time.”

Colombia has been for a long time, mining and producing the most emeralds for the global market. Hernandez pointed out that his precious stone has been examined and verified by gem experts, and is worth $1 million.

“As you trace the elegant Arabic script with your eyes, let it be a reminder of the enduring power of faith, a source of inspiration and tranquility. This unique gem is an invitation to become a custodian of a rare fusion of the earthly and the celestial, where nature’s marvels meet the divine word.”

Hernandez noted that the gem is a spiritual companion, an embodiment of the divine verses that have shaped civilisations.

“In a world often filled with hustle and bustle, this emerald provides a serene sanctuary, a tangible connection to the verses that have been a source of guidance for countless souls. It is a piece of history, a conduit to the eternal truth declared by Allah and acknowledged by those who came before us,” Hernandez added from his booth A 21.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the five-day fair has been inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The free-to-attend fair runs at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi till Sunday.

