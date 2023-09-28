Emirati sisters who rescued 5 family members from burning car honoured by police

Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Police

Two Emirati sisters, Amna and Maitha Muftah Muhammad, rescued five people when they encountered a car accident on an outer road in Ras Al Khaimah. They sprung into action when they realised the injured Asian family members urgently needed help.

According to the Arabic daily Emarat AlYoum, the sisters bravely pulled the injured individuals out of their vehicle before they were engulfed in flames. The duo provided them first aid until the ambulance and rescue teams arrived at the accident site.

Taking note of their heroic act in saving multiple lives, Ras Khaimah Police, under the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Police, on Wednesday (September 25), honoured the two sisters for being exemplary citizens. In a statement, the authority said that the Department deeply appreciated their energetic and compassionate role in assisting the injured in the traffic accident.

Talking to Emarat AlYoum, Maitha shared that she and her sister were returning from Ras Al Khaimah Airport when they saw a vehicle suffered an accident after one of its tires exploded and injured five people from an Asian family.

She added that they found a woman in her fifties had fallen on the ground with torn clothes and multiple injuries. Maitha did her best to support the woman by stabilising her head and neck with a prayer rug and comforting her, assuring her that her family members were also okay.

She and her sister Amna provided the injured first aid until the national ambulances and police patrols arrived and took everyone to the hospital.

Colonel Al-Naqbi, while commending the Centre for Traffic and Licensing Services, underscores Ras Al Khaimah Police's commitment to recognising and valuing the humanitarian efforts contributed by UAE citizens and residents. Such efforts bolster traffic security and safety and promote the principles of community responsibility and human solidarity.

He said, "We highly regard the positive citizenship and security awareness displayed by Amna and Maitha Muftah Muhammad in providing comprehensive support to those affected by traffic accidents, thereby upholding safety and security within our community. We extend our best wishes for their ongoing success in serving our nation."

In response, the sister expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ras Khaimah Police. They asserted that their actions were guided by their social and national duty.

