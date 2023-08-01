Ajman building fire: Police surprise student with graduation party after blaze ruins celebrations

During the inspection of the affected residences, firefighters found charred remnants of flowers, party decorations, along with a graduation certificate

Halab Hala with Ajman Police.

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM

In the aftermath of the devastating Rashidiya fire that dashed Halab Hala and her family's celebration plans, the Ajman Police has stepped in to bring back joy and happiness to the lives of this deserving family.

The massive blaze that engulfed Ajman One Tower in the Rashidiya area on June 27 and damaged several apartments leaving behind a trail of devastation, also marred the Hala's graduation celebration.

During the inspection of the affected apartments, the firefighting team noticed charred remnants of flowers and party decorations, along with a graduation certificate belonging to a school student, all signifying the cut-short celebration.

But thanks to the thoughtful efforts of the Ajman Police, the family's spirits were uplifted. The authority joined forces with the Media and Public Relations Department to organise a surprise graduation party for Hala.

The celebration, held at the comprehensive police station, was sponsored and attended by Lt Col Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, the director general of Ajman Police, further emphasising the occasion's significance.

With heartfelt words of congratulations, Hala was honoured by the Police Operations Director, who presented her with a replacement graduation certificate that had been carefully arranged in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The family expressed their deepest gratitude to Ajman Police, acknowledging the positive impact on their daughter and helping alleviate the negative effects of the fire incident on their spirits. They wished Ajman Police and its leadership continued success in serving the community and enhancing security and safety.

A week after the blaze, tenants of 225 apartments returned to their homes and official from the Ajman Police welcomed the families back with flower bouquets. The officials knocked on residents’ doors and welcomed them back after they were evacuated during the fire. The Ajman Police interacted with the residents, inquiring about their wellbeing.

ALSO READ: