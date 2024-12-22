'Like hitting reset button': This UAE expat organises women-only trips for relaxation, break from responsibilities

Photos: Supplied

Breaking free from daily responsibilities, women in the UAE and the Gulf are embracing the joy of travel through a unique initiative by Dubai expat Asma Sarwar. Her venture focuses exclusively on organising women-only trips, giving homemakers and professionals a much-needed break to relax and recharge.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in the tourism business, Asma was introduced to the industry early on, as her father runs a travel agency in India. After completing her graduation and a tourism course, she joined her father’s business. However, the pandemic brought everything to a halt, and during this time, Asma faced the emotional toll of not working, along with the challenges of being a new mother.

“It was a tough time for me,” she recalled. “I realised that many women go through similar struggles, juggling responsibilities and often neglecting themselves. That’s when I decided to create something meaningful — a space where women could take a break and pamper themselves,” said Asma, who then started Woodpeckers Tours and Travels in the UAE. “I did not change the name of my agency. It’s like a branch of my father's establishment,” added Asma.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Asma shared her idea of women-only trips with her friend Arshiya Akhtar Ali, who immediately supported it. Together, they began exploring the concept by discussing it with other women. “When we spoke to a few ladies, they expressed how much they wanted to escape their daily routines and responsibilities,” said Asma.

Asma Sarwar

What began with small meet-ups quickly turned into get-togethers and then into full-fledged trips. The first tour to Azerbaijan, with 21 women, was a success. “The response was overwhelming. The women returned feeling refreshed, happy, and energised. Many shared their photos and experiences, which encouraged even more people to join,” said Asma.

With the success of her first tour, trips to other destinations followed. On Friday morning, Asma sent a group of 35 women to Kyrgyzstan. While she couldn’t join the group herself, her trusted collaborator Arshiya is ensuring the travellers are safe, comfortable, and enjoying their journey to the fullest.

Safety first

Safety remains Asma’s top priority. She ensures that all travel partners, from tour guides to bus operators, are women. “Security is our ultimate concern. I personally conduct a recce before organising any trip. All our partners in other countries are local women, which creates a safe and comfortable experience for everyone,” she said.

The initiative has caught the attention of women from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other countries who have joined these tours. “We follow a strict itinerary, ensuring that no one is left on their own while travelling. It’s all about providing a secure and enjoyable experience,” Asma added.

Upcoming adventures

The next trip is an overnight camping experience in Musandam, set in a secluded and serene location. “I have already visited the site to ensure it meets my safety and comfort standards,” said Asma, who is planning many more women-friendly trips in the future.

“These trips are not just about travel, they are about women meeting and making new friends, bonding, and taking a break from their roles as caretakers. It’s just us, enjoying life and making memories,” she said.

'Me time' “Women often don’t realise how much they need a break until they take one,” said Arshiya, who is a fashion designer. “It’s not just about seeing new places, it’s about rediscovering yourself, even if only for a few days.” Arshiya Akhtar Ali “On our last trip, we laughed, danced, and shared experiences like old friends. By the end of the journey, we weren’t strangers anymore, we were a family,” added Arshiya. Many participants admit that their routine lives, filled with endless responsibilities, rarely leave space for personal time. These trips, however, offer a unique opportunity to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves. “I returned feeling lighter, happier, and ready to take on life. It was like hitting a reset button,” said Amina, who travelled to Azerbaijan. With her father’s support and contacts in the travel industry, Asma is giving women a chance to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new adventures, creating lifelong memories and urging women to prioritise themselves. ALSO READ: Dubai expat builds online marketplace to support young mums with small businesses 'I wanted to cry': Women in UAE's real estate open up about struggles in 'male-dominated field'