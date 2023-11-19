UAE: What is the procedure for non-Muslims to get married in Dubai?

The TDRA has asked residents to provide precise information about personal identity along with other details
Question: My fiancé and I live in Dubai. We are non-Muslims and wish to get married in the UAE. How should we go about this?
Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as you and your fiancé are non-Muslims residing in Dubai, the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil personal Status are applicable.
In the UAE, non-Muslim individuals may apply the provisions of Personal Laws for non-Muslims if they intend to marry in the UAE. This is in accordance with Article 1(1) of the UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims, which states, "The provisions of the present Decree-Law shall apply to non-Muslim citizens or the UAE, and to non-Muslim foreigners who reside in the State unless one of them invokes the application of their respective law, in relation to matters of marriage, divorce, estate will and proof of affiliation, without prejudice to Articles 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 of the reference Federal Law No. 5 of 1985."
Furthermore, non-Muslim individuals (bridegroom and the bride) who wish to get married in the UAE through the respective Personal Status Court must be at least 21 years of age, and each individual to the marriage (bridegroom and the bride) needs to expressly declare before the judge his and her consent to marry and both the individuals (bridegroom and the bride) need to sign the disclosure form. The conditions related to civil marriage of non-Muslims in the UAE are mentioned in Article 5 of the UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims, which states, “The civil marriage shall be conditional upon the following:
Additionally, the procedures of civil marriage for non-Muslims in the UAE are mentioned in Article 6 of the UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims, which states,
“Procedures for civil marriage contract and its certification
Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, you and your fiancé may consider marrying before a Judge in the Personal Status Court of Dubai upon fulfilling the aforementioned requirements mentioned in UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims. You and your fiancé may also consider marrying in non-Muslim religious centres (churches, Hindu temples or temples) in Dubai which are approved by the Community Development Authority of Dubai.
Furthermore, if you and your fiancée are Indians, or if one among you is an Indian you may consider getting married at the Consulate General of India-Dubai under the provisions of the Indian Foreign Marriage Act of 1969. However, if you are of other nationalities, you may check with your embassy or the consulate general in the UAE if it provides services for conducting marriages for non-Muslim residents of UAE.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
