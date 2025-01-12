UAE: What employees can do if profession on visa is incorrect

Question: I recently joined a Dubai-based company as a sales manager. However, the designation on my visa says something entirely different. Would this be a problem for me? How do I rectify this?

Answer: At the time of issuing a UAE visa, the designation that is mentioned in a UAE visa is incorporated in conformity with the designation that is mentioned in an employment contract executed between an employee and an employer registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The prescribed format of MoHRE is to be followed for the employment contract and all the contents including the designation mentioned must be the same as is mentioned in the offer letter while applying for the work permit. This is under Article 2(1) of the Ministerial Decree No. 46 of 2022 Regarding Work Permits, Job Offers and Employment Contracts,

“Article (2)

Employer Obligations Regarding Employment Contracts

Pursuant to the provisions of the Decree Law and its Executive Regulations, an employer who wishes to employ any worker must abide by the following:

1. Utilise the approved standard employment contract that conforms with the job offer when requesting the issuance of the work permit. It is permissible to add more benefits to the worker in the contract than those mentioned in the job offer; it is also permissible to add annexes to the contract provided that it does not conflict with the provisions of the decree-law and its executive regulations.”

In accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the law, as you have noticed that the designation on your visa does not match your actual designation, you may inform your employer and request the necessary changes. It may be noted that the procedures for making changes to your residence visa and/or UAE resident ID may only be initiated by your employer. Furthermore, you may discuss the said issue with your employer and request your employer to make arrangements for the changes as required. Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai. ALSO READ: UAE: Dh100,000 fine for selling defective cars; buyers can take legal action UAE: Is it mandatory for seller to replace faulty product if it breaks down multiple times?