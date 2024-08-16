UAE: Travel ban now lifted automatically once case is resolved

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 4:47 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 5:46 PM

Now, there's no need to apply for travel ban to be lifted as the process will be done automatically once a case is resolved, the UAE's Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said in its latest advisory.

The required procedures to get one's travel ban removed had been slashed from nine to zero, the ministry said in a short video. Previously, clearance and some supporting documents should be submitted for the ban's cancellation — now, these are no longer necessary.

The MoJ will immediately take action on a travel ban removal order, with the processing time cut down from one working day to just a few minutes.

The ministry said the initiative is part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, which was launched early this year with an aim to “raise the effectiveness of federal government services by removing bureaucratic hurdles".

Both judicial authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also automated the cancellation of travel bans once pending fines are settled.