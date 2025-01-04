UAE jobs: How to register as a legal translator for contracts, court papers

Translation is indispensable in culturally diverse communities like the UAE, where residents from various parts of the world constantly engage and interact.

Beyond everyday communication, legal proceedings demand precise and accurate translations to prevent costly mistakes. Errors in translation can not only disrupt legal processes but also result in flawed judgements based on misinterpreted or inaccurately translated information.

Non-Arab speaking UAE residents often seek translations for contracts, legal proceedings and court papers and the Ministry of Justice lists translators who can be contacted to offer this service.

So if you are a translation graduate and wish to register at the Ministry, here's how to do so:

Required documents

A university degree that is recognized in the UAE

A certificate of experience (not less than 5 years for expatriates)

Approval from place of work

Health fitness certificate

Professional liability insurance certificate for 3 years

Duration and fees