UAE: Gang of 15 charged in Dh107-million case of tax evasion, money laundering

UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered the referral of 15 defendants of several Arab nationalities to criminal trial, some of whom are in custody and others are fugitives against whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

The list of indictments included 12 companies, for committing crimes of forgery of official documents, money laundering and tax evasion.

Investigations conducted by the Federal Prosecution for Tax Evasion Crimes under the direct supervision of the Attorney General proved that they formed a criminal gang to commit crimes of forgery of official documents attributed to the Ministry of Economy, the Chamber of Commerce, the Customs Department and other entities, through which they were able to unlawfully seize the value of the refunded value-added tax on fictitious goods that they claimed to have purchased, paid the tax on and exported abroad with the knowledge of companies they established specifically to carry out the criminal purpose, and they seized for themselves the value-added tax amounts on import operations that must be paid to the Federal Tax Authority.

